Hotman Paris Sebut Iqlima Kim Mengirimkan Foto Tanpa Bra Kepadanya

lampung.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Hotman's lawyer continues to upload Iqlima Kim's sexy photos and videos.

The video and photo were sent to him from Iqlima Kim.

This 62-year-old man also uploaded a photo of Iqlima with a chest covered with a like sticker.

"This photo evidence was sent by Iqlima Kim to Hotman Paris on March 21, 2022," reads the description of Hotma's upload in his account on Instagram, Sunday (1/5).

Hotman explained that the photo was intentionally covered with stickers, because Iqlima only wore a bra.

"Almost no top clothes except for some kind of bra or bra," he added.

According to him, Iqlima's attitude accusing him of sexual harassment is irrelevant to the evidence he has. The reason is, Iqlima Kim admitted to being harassed in February 2022.

However, based on Hotman's claim, the sexy photo he uploaded was sent by Iqlima in March 2022.